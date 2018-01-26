‘We all belong here’ rally marks 1 year since Trump travel ban

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “We all belong here:” That was the message Friday at a rally in downtown Indianapolis.

The event marked one year since President Trump’s travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries went into effect.

The move brought outrage and protests in cities all across the country.

The groups involved in Friday’s rally called the ban “discriminatory.”

“I think it’s to keep awareness going in the community to make sure that we don’t forget what’s been happening, on Capitol Hill and the White House in this blatant discrimination against our Muslim brothers and sisters in the world,” said Cole Varga with Exodus Refugee Immigration.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge on the ban in April and is expected to rule by June; however the ban stays in effect while the process unfolds.