CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Walton early Saturday.

The incident happened in the 600 block of Carroll Drive just after 4 a.m.

Officials were called to the scene of the incident where the suspect later died.

It is unclear what may have led to the shooting.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department along with the Indiana State Police are investigating the incident.

This story will be updated as more information is known.