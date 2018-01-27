Historic basketball films to be screened in Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Game films from a small high school’s 1954 Indiana basketball championship run that inspired the movie “Hoosiers” have been restored and will have a public screening this weekend.

The Herald Times reports that film preservationist Eric Grayson worked to save the 16-millimeter films that were found in 2015 in the southeastern Indiana town of Milan. The films had gone unseen for decades since Milan High School’s legendary win.

They show the state championship victory and also the team’s semifinal win over Terre Haute Gerstmeyer.

Grayson says the films were on the brink of deterioration.

Both will be screened for free on Sunday. But patrons must secure a ticket at the box office.

The game films have been converted to Blu-ray, and are in the process of being put onto motion picture film.