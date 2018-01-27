Mild temps this weekend, much colder next week

Temperatures will remain above average for the weekend. Colder conditions, along with a few snow chances are the focus heading into the new work week.

Today:

Light rain continues to fall this morning across portions of central Indiana. As a cold front approaches the state, expect rain to become more widespread later this morning into the afternoon. We’ll see the rain taper off by mid to late afternoon from west to east across the state.

Rainfall amounts will range between 1/4″ to 1/2″ through early evening.

Meanwhile, breezy conditions will continue this morning, but winds should start to die down as we head into the afternoon as the cold front moves through.

Highs top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon.

Tonight:

Clouds will slowly decrease tonight. Northwest flow should allow for a colder overnight. Possible for a few slick spots with the combination of wet pavement and temperatures below freezing.

Lows dip to the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunday:

Relatively quiet day, with a mix of sun and clouds and relatively mild temperatures for the end of January. Highs hit the middle 40s.

Monday:

Upper level system works into the state late Sunday night into Monday morning – looks to squeeze out snow showers to the area as a surge of colder air invades the Great Lakes region. Accumulations should be light – but could be enough (especially with the timing) for a slick morning commute Monday morning.

8 Day Forecast:

Quiet couple of days following the Monday quick hitting snow. Highs should be near average – in the middle 30s on Tuesday, and back to the 40s briefly on Wednesday. Next system of interest will be Wednesday night into Thursday. Should start off as rain, changing to a rain/snow mix Wednesday night into Thursday morning. With colder air slow to arrive behind this system – early indications are Thursday will likely have more of a rain/snow/sleet mix than snow itself, although it appears we’ll eventually make a full transition to snow during Thursday at some point. Lots of questions regarding this system – and many changes to fine tune as we get close. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week.