Restaurant employee shot during west side robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A restaurant employee was shot during a robbery Saturday night on the city’s west side.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Penn Station Subs on Beachway Drive — just off West 10th Street and Interstate 465.

Police tell us there were a few employees in the store who were locking up. That’s when a man forced his way in.

He got away with money, but it’s not clear how much.

As the suspect turned to leave, he shot an employee in the shoulder.

That employee is expected to be fine.

IMPD was still investigating on Saturday night.