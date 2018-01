INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy is in full and tasty swing in Indianapolis.

The experience sets out to serve the city at over 200 restaurants at valued prices.

Oakley’s Bistro and Auberge are two restaurants participating this year. Representatives dropped by our studios Saturday to deliver tasty treats that patrons can look forward to.

More information can be found here.

Devour Indy runs through February 4.