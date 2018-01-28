5 shot, 2 dead in east side shooting at Sawmill Saloon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead and two others are in critical condition following a shooting outside a bar on the east side.

It happened just after 2 a.m. when patrolling officers responded to gunshots outside the Sawmill Saloon located in the 1300 block of North Sherman Drive.

Upon arrival officials noticed multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, including a security guard.

A male victim died at the scene. Three others were transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, where another victim later died. The second victim was transported in critical condition and a third in stable.

Another victim was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators determined that there was a disturbance at the bar prior to the shooting.

Suspect information has yet to be released.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.