Busy week ahead with everything from warm-ups to wintry messes expected

The weekend got off to a bad start, but we made up for it and then some with a gorgeous sunset last night and nothing but sunny skies and well above average temperatures today.

Enjoy the brief surge in temperatures because wintry weather looks to return as early as Monday morning.

An isolated slick spot or two is possible as early as the morning commute, though better chances for light snow accumulation will take place tomorrow afternoon.

By the time snow pushes out late Monday night, most of the northeastern half of the state could see as much as an inch of snow with isolated higher amounts. Most areas southwest of the Capital City will see significantly less, if any snow.

We’ll dry out Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will rebound briefly into the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday, but it will be very windy with gusts up to 35 mph or more, so hold on to your hats!

It will be just a brief warm-up as our next chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow slides back in Thursday.

An early look ahead to next weekend shows a wintry mess. Still a lot of uncertainty this far out, but for now, plan on slow goings if you have weekend plans. Snow to a wintry mix Saturday and then back to snow Sunday as temperatures drop. Accumulation is possible, but it’s too early to throw out numbers. Stay tuned!