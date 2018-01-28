Dick Wolfsie drops in at Riverside High School

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie traveled to West 30th Street to take a visit to Riverside High School.

Wolfsie had Joanna Taft of Indianapolis Classical Schools give him a tour of the building. Taft says it’s being turned into the world’s “coolest high school.”

The brand new opening is set for this upcoming fall.

More information on the school can be found here.

Check out the segments above for more.