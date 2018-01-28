Lafayette police seeking person of interest connected to overnight murder

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a man they believe may be a person of interest in an overnight shooting death.

It happened just before midnight in the 1600 block of Alabama Street when officials responded to reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found 34-year-old Kenneth Williams suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Further investigation determined that 32-year-old William Sutherland was a person of interest. He is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to call 765-807-1200.