COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead after a tow truck crashed into five vehicles Saturday night.

It happened at 7:40 p.m. in the area of State Road 46 West and Johnson Boulevard.

One of the drivers of one of the vehicles, 35-year-old Patrick Bowman, died at the scene.

The crash closed SR 46 for nearly four hours.

It is unclear if there are other injuries stemming from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.