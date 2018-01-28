Patchy morning freezing fog then mostly sunny

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9am for about the southern half of the state. Watch out for slick spots with temperatures below freezing in most areas. Once the fog burns off we should see a lot of sunshine. It will be a mild day with highs in the upper 40s this afternoon.

A cold front will move through the state late tonight and Monday producing snow showers. Any accumulation tomorrow should be an inch or less. Some slick spots are possible for the morning drive on Monday. It will be breezy and colder with highs near 30 degrees.

The 8 day outlook has another strong sold front pushing through Indiana on Thursday. This will once again produce snow showers. A couple of models are indicating some accumulation possible Thursday and Thursday night. It will turn colder as we head into next weekend. Snow chances will return on Sunday. It looks like February will get off to a cold and snowy start.