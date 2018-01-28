Police name northern Indiana man fatally shot by deputies

WALTON, Ind. (AP) — State police have identified a rural northern Indiana man who died in an officer-involved shooting.

They say 45-year-old William Pollard of Walton died in the shooting about 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police say officers from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call at Pollard’s home in which the caller said Pollard was stabbing himself with a knife. When deputies arrived at the home, there was an undisclosed incident that led to officers shooting Pollard. He was pronounced dead at the scene about 50 miles north of Indianapolis.

State police say no further information is being released at this time.