Academy focused on coding to open downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday will be a big day for a local school helping the tech industry explode in Indianapolis.

The Kenzie Academy is scheduled to host a grand opening celebration.

Located downtown, the Kenzie Academy focuses on coding and has backing from investors at Google and Facebook.

The school has partnerships with companies so students can go right to work following graduation. The Kenzie Academy is also working with an Indianapolis charter school to expose students to the tech world early.

“The partnership with Tindley is a program where students come down every Friday and learn how to code, and it really is getting those kids out of their local environment and kind of into a cool tech space,” said Rehan Hasan with the Kenzie Academy.

The founders of the Kenzie Academy say this type of training is needed central Indiana with tech companies like Salesforce operating offices here.