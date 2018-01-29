“Bullitt County” filmmakers discuss shooting movie in Indiana

It’s an action/thriller about four friends who reunite for a bachelor party in the Fall of 1977 to hunt for buried Prohibition money on Kentucky’s Bluegrass Bourbon Trail, only to become ripped apart by greed, corruption, and murder.

Today on Indy Style, we learn about “Bullitt County,” with Writer/Director David McCracken and Producer Josh Riedford. Find out how the film came to be shot in Indiana and setting the film in 1977, while utilizing the town of New Harmony in southern Indiana to make that happen.

The Indianapolis screenings are Friday, February 2nd at 9:00pm at the Irving Theater and Saturday, February 3rd at 7:00pm at Flix Brewhouse . These are exclusive one-time engagements, so you’re encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time.

The Indiana Arts Commission helped fund a portion of the film.

About the production company, Mr. Pictures:

The M is for McCracken. The R is for Riedford.

PICTURES is the brainchild of longtime collaborators David McCracken (writer/director) and Josh Riedford (producer), both Indiana natives. The company is the result of many years of independent filmmaking, driven by passion for the craft and the desire to dream big and push boundaries.

We strive to produce character-driven genre films with high production value on responsible budgets. Bullitt County is the first film officially released by MR. PICTURES, but we have half a dozen additional films slated for further development over the next several years. Our goal is to consistently produce projects with a new release every 18 months, beginning development on a new film as soon as the previous wraps post-production.

Information can be found on www.MrPicturesFilm.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @mrpicturesfilm.