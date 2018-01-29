Cold start to the work week

A chilly start to the work week with morning temperatures starting in the upper 30s and lower 30s. A few light scattered snow showers throughout the morning and afternoon with a dusting of accumulation at most. A bit breezy out of the NW which is funneling cooler air throughout the afternoon. Tonight the snow flurries will taper out

A colder day Tuesday with highs a degree or two colder with highs near the freezing mark. Winds will be a bit breezy which will male it feel a bit colder with wind chills in the lower 20s. Mainly sunny skies for the entire day. Wednesday will be much warmer with highs in the upper 40s due to a very gusty south wind. Gusting will be upwards of 40-45 mph throughout the morning. Clouds will begin to increase with a wintry mix developing late Wednesday and through the overnight. The wintry mix will transition to snow showers overnight and last throughout the day Thursday. No expecting much accumulation from this. Highs will fall to the lower 40s and upper 30s.

Friday will clear out but get much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Next chance for some wintry precip. falls this weekend with highs in the 30s.