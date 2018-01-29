Family: Virginia boy, 7, dies after contracting flu

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 7-year-old boy died Sunday in Hurt, Virginia after contracting the flu, according to a family member.

Michelle Pate says her cousin, Kevin Baynes Jr., was sick Friday and sent home from school. Baynes was taken to ER the next day and diagnosed with the flu and strep throat. He was prescribed medication and sent home.

According to Pate, Baynes was found dead on Sunday morning by his 9-year-old sister.

His body is now being sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death.

In the meantime, Pate created a GoFundMe page. She said they recently lost another family member and can’t afford all of Baynes’ funeral expenses.