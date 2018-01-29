Fishers police warn about ‘suspicious incident’ near busy intersection

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers Police are working to warn the community after a “suspicious incident” near a busy intersection. Two men are accused of trying to get a woman who was driving alone to pull over. They told her she had lost her license plate.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday near 116th Street and Allisonville Road. Police described this as a dangerous situation. They want to talk to the two men involved to find out their intent.

The woman told police that as she turned onto Allisonville Road, two men pulled up next to her and started honking their horn, trying to get her to roll the window down.

“The men indicated to her that she had lost her license plate and asked for her to pull over. She immediately questioned them and when she did so, the male passenger held up a license plate indicating that it belonged to her. Fortunately for her, she knew her license plate number, and she knew this was not her license plate,” said Sgt. Tom Weger with the Fishers Police Department.

Police say the woman did the right thing by driving away, and they say when something like this happens, officers need to be made aware right away.

“So that we can locate these individuals and determine what their intent was,” said Sgt. Weger. “This is definitely a 911 situation.”

Officers only have a vague description of the car the men were driving. They tell us it was a light blue pickup truck.

“There is a good possiblity that someone may have seen this interaction. Maybe they could provide us with a better description of the pick up truck or of the men. Or maybe they too were approached and just didn’t think to call us,” said Sgt. Weger.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information on this case to give them a call at 317-595-3300. If this happens to you, call 911.