INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comedian Kevin Hart is all set to perform in Indianapolis.

The announcement came Monday morning that Hart will be bringing his act to Indy as part of his “The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour.”

The comedian is slated to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday, May 2018. Tickets will be made available to the public on January 31 at noon.

Ticket and general information can be found by calling 800-745-3000 or by clicking here.