Pesky snow showers this evening, quieter Tuesday

Scattered snow showers will not have much if any accumulation, but could reduce visibility, and cause slick spots.

THIS EVENING: The scattered snow showers will continue. Temps will fall into the upper and mid 20s.

OVERNIGHT: Scattered snow showers will wind down tonight as the wind settles down and the upper-level storm system moves away from Indiana. Lows will drop into the mid to upper teens.

TUESDAY: After some scattered morning clouds, we should see some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 30s.

ACTIVE 8-DAY FORECAST: Wednesday will see a big jump in temperatures and also a big jump in the wind. The wind gust could reach up to 40 mph. Another storm system arrives overnight Wednesday into Thursday. This could have some accumulation and could have an impact on the Thursday morning drive. The next storm system could arrive late Saturday into Sunday. We could see a wintry mix late Saturday, then ending with snow on Sunday. Cold air returns Monday before near-normal temps arrive next Tuesday.