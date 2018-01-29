Police seek man for questioning in connection with woman’s shooting death

Related Coverage Woman fatally shot then pushed out of car on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD is seeking the public’s assistance to find a man they believe was the last person with a woman before her shooting death on Sunday afternoon.

Fredrick Ford, 52, is wanted for questioning by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives in connection with the death of 49-year-old Catrina Russell.

Police say a charcoal-colored Lexus pulled into the parking lot of the New York Express convenience store, near New York and Rural streets around 3 p.m. on Sunday. That’s when a man in the passenger seat fired at least one shot at Russell, who was driving.

Police say the man in the car then pushed the woman out of her car and drove off.

Russell was pronounced dead on scene by medics.

Officers found the Russell’s car a short time later parked on North Kealing Avenue, near 16th Street and North Sherman Drive.

IMPD ask that anyone with information on Fredrick Ford’s location contact IMPD homicide detectives at 317-327-1748 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.