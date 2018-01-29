Silver Alert declared for missing Brownsburg woman

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have declared a Silver Alert for a missing Brownsburg woman.

The Brownsburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 74-year-old Troy Lynn Kalnajs.

Police described Kalnajs as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, peach-colored dress pants and a blue toboggan-style hat.

She was last seen Monday around 11 a.m. in Brownsburg, driving a Beige 2005 Buick Lacrosse with Indiana disability license plate D414ES.

Kalnajs is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kalnajs, contact the Brownsburg Police Department at 317-839-8700 or dial 911.