Indy Eleven has reached agreement to play some games at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -The Indy Eleven have reached an agreement to play at least some games at Lucas Oil Stadium this season, WISH-TV has learned.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Capital Improvement Board, which operates Lucas Oil Stadium, have scheduled an announcement for 10 a.m. Monday.

A source with knowledge of the announcement says the Board and the Eleven have reached a deal to play at least some of the team’s home matches this season at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Team president Jeff Belskus confirmed on Daybreak earlier this month that the team was negotiating to play home games at Lucas Oil Stadium.