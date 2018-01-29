Tiny houses join glamping as fan options at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — First came the “glamping.”

On Monday, Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced tiny houses would be a new accommodation option in the infield during the Indy 500.

Fifteen of the tiny houses will be placed in the infield and will be available from May 24-28, at a cost of $3,000 for the entire weekend.

Each tiny house is packed with a host of amenities, including a compact kitchen, a modern bathroom, air conditioning and sleeping quarters.

Interested fans can select from a mix of several different houses with varying layouts and options.

Glamping will also be available for $1,200 to $1,500.

“So this is a tiny house, but it will be part of that clamping community. Glamping is that glamourous tents, glamorous camping along with this, and it will be in the same location. It will just be a little bit different part of the neighborhood,” said Doug Boles, IMS president.

Those interested in staying in the Tiny House Hotel can click here or call the IMS ticket office.