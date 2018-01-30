2 killed in Tuesday morning northeast side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, two people have been killed in a northeast side crash.

The fatal crash happened on the southbound ramp from Shadeland Avenue to I-465 before 4 a.m Tuesday.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved or what led up to the fatal crash.

Currently, IMPD, the Indiana State Police and the Lawrence Police Department are on scene investigating the fatal crash.

