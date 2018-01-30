Arrest made in recent Bloomington murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – An arrest has been made in a Jan. 26 murder in Bloomington.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, Jeffrey Hahn, 51, has been taken into custody in connection to the fatal stabbing of 64-year-old David Pierce.

On Jan. 26, officers were called to an apartment in the 500 block of West 6th Street for a report of a deceased male. After arriving, Pierce, who was pronounced dead on scene, was found to have been stabbed multiple times.

A short time later, on Jan. 29, Hahn was located by police at his residence and was taken in for questioning. Police say that during their interview with Hahn, he admitted to the deadly stabbing.

Hahn went on to tell police that both him and Pierce had been smoking synthetic marijuana, or “spice,” at Pierce’s apartment on the evening of Jan. 26. At some point, according to Hahn, they got into a physical altercation. Hahn left Pierce’s apartment, but later returned and stabbed Pierce several times.

Additionally, Hahn also admitted to stealing Pierce’s cell phone before leaving for the second and final time.

Hahn was transported to the Monroe County Jail where he faces preliminary charges for murder and theft.