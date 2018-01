INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Department of Public Works and Mayor Joe Hogsett have come together for a plan in attacking the city’s pot hole problem.

The pothole “blitz” is a 4-day plan where DPW will call on asphalt manufacturers to start production before spring. This will allow the crews to use the asphalt for pothole patching this week.

The announcement will be made Tuesday at 2 p.m.

