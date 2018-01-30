How to file a claim to recoup costs of pothole damage in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many drivers are dealing with costly repairs this week from the damage caused by potholes across Indianapolis.

The repairs could cost anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars depending on the damage.

24-Hour News 8 talked with one driver who said he’s now working to file a claim against the city of Indianapolis in hopes to get some of that money back.

Kelsey Martin was heading home from work last week when he came across a pothole near Dandy Trail and West 34th Street.

“It was very deep. It was about 6 to 8 inches deep, and you can see the rebar through it. It was pretty bad,” he said.

Martin tried to avoid hitting the pothole but couldn’t.

“It felt like something reached up and grabbed the car, just a boom and instead of swerving to the left, which would have been oncoming traffic,” he said. “I swerved to the right, which I barely missed going off the bridge, of course.”

Martin said he ended up with two flat tires the next morning.

“We’re down to one car trying to struggle to get the kids to the baby sitter and get to work on time so that was heck,” he said.

The damage cost him and his family an estimated $500.

“You try to do everything and then, of course, unexpected bills, you know what I mean. It’s been very very frustrating,” he said.

Martin said he’s in the process of filing a claim against the city for property damage. According to the city, you have 180 days after the loss to file a claim.

“We’re trying to do what we can,” he said. “But getting everything together is just time-consuming.”

Martin is not sure if the city will deny or approve his claim, but said something needs to change his side of town.

“I’m over it. They need to do way more than what they’re doing,” he said, “because the patching only lasts for so long and then they (have) got to go right back to patch it again.”

As for the tort claim, the city said people will want to keep their receipts for bills, including certified or registered mail receipts.

Once the city receives a claim, it will investigate, and the people seeking damages should know within 90 days whether their claim was approved.

Click here if you would like to file a tort claim.