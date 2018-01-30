Indiana House approves bill to lift light rail ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House has approved a bill that would lift a ban on building light rail in the Indianapolis area.

The measure by Democratic Rep. Justin Moed of Indianapolis was approved Tuesday on a 90-5 vote. It now moves to the Senate.

Lawmakers are reconsidering the ban with hopes of landing Amazon’s second North American headquarters. Moed touted the measure as an economic development tool that could help lure additional business.

The ban was approved in 2014. It prohibits public spending on light rail projects in the greater Indianapolis metropolitan area. It applies to Marion, Hamilton, Hendricks, Hancock, Johnson, Delaware and Madison counties.

Republican Indianapolis Rep. Mike Speedy was one of the few who voted against Moed’s bill. He said it would lead to boondoggles and billions in debt.