Indiana soldier’s body returning to Sullivan County

BICKNELL, Ind. (AP) — The body of an Indiana soldier killed in a California helicopter crash is being returned to his hometown ahead of weekend funeral services.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says a vehicle carrying the casket of 1st Lt. Clayton Cullen will leave Indianapolis International Airport on Wednesday morning, escorted by Patriot Guard Riders.

The procession is expected to arrive about 90 minutes later in southwestern Indiana’s Sullivan County, where Cullen grew up in the town of Bicknell and graduated from North Knox High School in 2011.

Cullen’s visitation is scheduled for Friday at the high school, followed Saturday by a funeral with full military honors at the school.

The 25-year-old Cullen was among two Fort Carson, Colorado-based soldiers killed Jan. 20 when a helicopter crashed during training at Fort Irwin, California.