Meals on Wheels delivering many meals to sick and shut-in

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Meals on Wheels of Hendricks County is at work to feed those who are shut-in and unable to get out and get food.

Each week they serve hundreds of hot meals. This time of year is especially important when there can be several days in a row of snow and extreme cold temperatures. The group says many people struggle with hunger each day.

Tuesday the group will deliver hot meals throughout the county to those who are sick, shut-in and elderly. For some it could be their only meal that day. The group serves both hot meals and shelf-stable meals.

The shelf-stable meals are delivered ahead of expected inclement weather. These are meals that contain nonperishable items that could be cooked in the microwave. Some of the items in those meals boxes are apple sauce, canned fruit, Nutri-Grain Bars and more. Those meals are funded through a grant from Hendricks County Community Foundation.

For those who want to learn more on how to receive meals or volunteer to deliver, click here.