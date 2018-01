INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The United States is dealing with an aggressive and deadly flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control says 37 children have already died from the flu.

Dr. Douglas Webb with IU Health stopped by Daybreak Tuesday to discuss this flu season.

Some of the topics of are what makes this flu season so much more deadly than last year’s, what you can do protect yourself and your family and if it’s too late to get a flu shot.

For more from this segment, click on the video.