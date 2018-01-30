Report potholes, Indianapolis mayor says; crews back on the streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett on Tuesday called for an all-out blitz on potholes.

Over the next four days, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works will fill the gapping holes in roads across the city.

In a news conference at East 38th Street and Forest Manor Avenue — WISH-TV presented it live on its Facebook page — the mayor said the department is taking advantage of warmer temperatures to fill potholes Tuesday through Friday afternoon.

The job will be mammoth, taking up to 300 tons of asphalt a day to fill the potholes.

With the extra work underway, Hogsett asked drivers to be patient with crews working to fill the holes.

“When you see our crews out working, please slow down. The patching process requires a high-temperature mix and drivers who need to use extra caution for the crews to work successfully,” the mayor said.

The city asks motorists to report potholes by contacting the Mayor’s Action Center at (317) 327-4622 or on the RequestIndy website. People can also report potholes through the RequestIndy app on a smartphone.

To report a pothole on a numbered state route, interstate or U.S. highway, contact your regional Indiana Department of Transportation district or follow the “Report a Concern” link at potholes.indot.in.gov or on the INDOT mobile app.