Think beyond the salad with this locally produced dressing

Move over Ranch… there’s a new dressing in town! It’s a “twist” on the Ranch you’re used to… and it’s being used for MORE than just salads!

Today on Indy Style, Chef Charles Bryant of Hartwell’s Premium, tells us more about the story of their salad dressings and how it all began!

About Hartwell’s Premium: (As told by Charles and Jason)

Jason West and Charles Bryant (Business Partners) started Grafton Peek Catering doing weddings, corporate events and custom wedding cakes nearly 15 years ago. We always had a great deal of compliments on our salad dressings with requests to buy them. We sold containers of dressings to special clients. Three years ago we decided to start the retail process. In that time, Hartwell’s Premium has grown with Kroger stores to be represented in parts of 5 states including most of the Indiana stores. We are sold in the Produce section with the other chilled dressings.

To learn more, visit www.HartwellsPremium.com as well as Hartwell’s Premium Facebook page.