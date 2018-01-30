Warmer, very windy for your Wednesday

Sunshine and lighter wind made for a more comfortable afternoon than Monday across central Indiana!

THIS EVENING: Temps will stay mild as southerly wind starts to increase. Temps will stay in the upper 20s with wind increasing to about 10 to 15 mph by midnight.

OVERNIGHT: Warmer air will surge in as will higher wind. This will actually raise temperatures during the overnight. This means that our coldest temperature will likely occur just after midnight, then climb into the 30s by Daybreak Wednesday.

WARM, WINDY WEDNESDAY: The good news is that temps will climb into the upper 40s to around 50 Wednesday afternoon. The bad news is that wind will gust around 30-40 mph by late morning and early afternoon. The daylight hours should be dry. As a cold front approaches Wednesday night we could see a few rain showers mix with a few snow showers. At this point, the moisture doesn’t look too impressive, so I am not anticipating problems with this system from a winter precip standpoint.

ACTIVE 8-DAY FORECAST: We are in an active pattern with storm system arriving every 2-3 days. Thursday could see a few snow showers in southern Indiana in the morning, then cooler air will arrive later Thursday as temps fall into the 30s. Friday looks dry, but chilly, with highs in the mid 20s! Late Saturday into Sunday could see some light snow. Right now, accumulations look minor. The next storm system arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday. Stay tuned!