What to wear to Museum by Moonlight

It will be a party for the ages – well, ages 21 and over, that is! On Saturday, February 10, 2018, from 8 p.m.-midnight, just days before the holiday of love, adults who are young at heart, will have five full floors of interactive fun in which to play, laugh, learn, eat, drink, and dance to the beat of several genres of music to celebrate Museum by Moonlight® at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

The Children’s Museum’s annual event “Museum by Moonlight” affords itself to all kinds of entertainment; it has a cocktail-hour vibe but adults are encouraged, and even look forward to, going down the Chocolate slide, crawling around the exhibits and acting like a child again!

That makes attire for the event tough to plan, so MacKenzie Harris, director of marketing for Simon’s Hamilton Town Center, shares some suggestions, while Lindsay Gramlich, Director of Donor Relations, Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, tell us more about the event.

“Museum by Moonlight”

February 10, Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

The Fun:

Break it down with the dinos—the always fun silent-disco is back for another year in Dinosphere®. DJ Indiana Jones and DJ Gabby Love are BACK!

Take a ride down The Chocolate Slide! The 47-foot slide, themed like a river of chocolate, will send guests whirling through a Wonka-inspired wonderland

Snap a #MuseumByMoonlight photo with a stormtrooper or ghostbuster to prove you’re a true fan

Go ’round and ’round on the Carousel

Bust a move to the Chicken Noodle Soup in DANCE!, then get nostalgic in American POP

Clown around and walk the virtual-reality tightrope in Circus—Starring YOU!

Leave your makeup at home-get your face painted instead

Learn about the science of alcohol while sipping on beer from Sun King Brewing or tasting a Bourbon from Woodford Reserve.

Laugh yourself silly at a ComedySportz performance

The food:

Ocean Prime

Oceanaire Seafood Room

Maggiano’s

Joella’s hot Chicken

Big Lug Canteen

Sahm’s Ale House

Amelia’s

Bluebeard

The Melting Pot

Red, the Steakhouse

Soupremacy

Oberweis Dairy

240 Sweets

Arni’s

Hoi Tea Toi Tea

Dick’s Last Resort

A Cut Above Catering

Louise’s Sweets

F. Chang’s

Seasons 52

Piada Italian Street Food

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream

Titus Bakery and Deli

These are just a few of the highlights. Join us for a night to remember at Museum by Moonlight® 2018! But hurry, tickets are going fast—and they WILL sell out! All proceeds benefit The Children’s Museum Fund, which ensures that all children and families, regardless of income, can experience the museum.

Museum by Moonlight is presented by AMERICAN FUNDS® From Capital Group.

About The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Today’s items:

Buckle:

You can find these looks from Buckle at Greenwood Park Mall, Castleton Square Mall and Hamilton Town Center Mall.

Michelle:

Daytrip black, off the shoulder romper ($44.95)

Rompers are perfect for this occasion because they are a lot easier to move in than a dress but are still nice enough to dress up

Dwayne:

Outpost denim- dressy denim ($80)

7 Diamonds Shirt ($89.50)

Mission Belt ($39)

District 3 Shoes ($59)

Francesca’s:

You can find these looks from Francesca’s at Hamilton Town Center, Circle Centre Mall, Castleton Square Mall and Greenwood Park Mall.

Natalie is wearing:

Periwinkle a-line dress The cut of this dress is perfect because you can eat all the food you want and still be comfortable High necklines are really in this season



Raeanne (Ray-anne) is wearing:

Black lace romper: Again, rompers are great for this event cocktail-style, And more high necklines for this season



Banana Republic:

You can find these looks from Banana Republic at Circle Centre Mall and the Fashion Mall at Keystone.