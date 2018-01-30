Woman faces prison after plea in malnourished boy’s death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A woman who was one of four people charged with neglect in the death of a malnourished 9-year-old Indiana boy with cerebral palsy has pleaded guilty in the case.

The Tribune-Star reports that Sarah Travioli entered the plea Monday to charges that include failing to report the boy’s condition. She faces up to 11 years in prison when sentenced in March.

Travioli says she introduced methamphetamine into the home where the boy and two other children were exposed to the drug. The boy, Cameron Hoopingarner, was blind and weighed less than 15 pounds when officers found him last February.

The child’s two guardians and their adult son were also charged. Travioli was the girlfriend of the adult son, Chad Kraemer. He also has reached a plea agreement. His sentencing is set for Feb. 22.