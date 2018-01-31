1 dead in 2-vehicle crash on U.S. 36 near Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — One person has died in a crash Wednesday night on U.S.36/State Road 67 southwest of Fortville, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred about 9:40 p.m. on the highway that extends from Marion County as Pendleton Pike. It occurred at the intersection with West County Road 900 North.

The crash involved two vehicles. Witnesses said it appeared to be a head-on collision.

No additional details were immediately available. Police remained on the scene after 11 p.m., and the road was closed to traffic.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.