A windy Wednesday with a wintry mix late tonight

A warm and windy day with winds gusting at 30-40 mph this morning. The strong southerly winds will bring in warm air for the afternoon with highs tickling 50° for some! Clouds will begin to thicken as a cold front inches closer and closer. After dinner time is when we see the first of wintry precipitation especially north of the viewing area. Overnight a light mix moves into the metro area.

A light wintry mix sticks around for the early part of the morning with no accumulation with the light snow. Highs much colder topping out in the upper 30s. Precipitation moves out by mid morning and takes a lot of the clouds with it. Clear and quiet for Thursday but that allows temperatures to fall into the single digits! Colder come Friday with mainly sunny skies!

This weekend looking unsettled with our next storm system that brings the potential of accumulating snow! Temperatures in the mid 30s for a good part of the day then snow showers arrive late. They linger throughout the day on Sunday with colder air moving in. Highs in the lower 30s come Sunday. Monday starts off quiet with highs temperatures in the lower 20s. Additional chances for snow by mid week next week!