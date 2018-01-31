Brooke Martin interviews members of President Trump’s Cabinet

WASHINGTON (WISH) – On Tuesday night, President Trump delivered his first State of the Union Speech.
24-Hour News 8’s Brooke Martin was in attendance to hear and cover the President’s address to the nation. However, before returning to Indianapolis, she spent Wednesday interviewing several members of President Trump’s Cabinet.
Prior to her interviews with Washington’s movers and shakers she started her day in a place normally occupied by White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House Briefing Room.
Following her early morning stop, she interviewed the newly confirmed Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Additionally, she also talked to Kellyanne Conway, Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnunchin and several others.
See Brooke’s interviews tonight on WISH-TV at 5, 6, 10 and 11.