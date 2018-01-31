Brooke: ‘Starting my morning at White House Briefing Room’

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Hello from the White House!

It has been a privilege to report for you, our viewers, from the nation’s capital.

Currently I’m sitting in the White House Press Briefing Room; you know, the one with the blue backdrop where Sarah Huckabee Sanders addresses the media? We have a short break right now so I want to catch you up on my trip.

After a late night reporting on the State of the Union from our parent company’s studio on North Capitol, I was up bright and early at 6:30 a.m. to get ready for a day full of interviews with top administration officials. On the slate; Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin, Advisor Kellyanne Conway, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar (who lives in Indy and was sporting a Colts tie today), Administrator of Medicare and Medicaid Seema Verma (also from Indy), Secretary of HUD Ben Carson, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and more! Phew, someone pass me an extra large coffee.

The White House is buzzing today. Everyone in the administration seems enthused about the President’s speech. While most watched from the warmth of the chambers, my colleagues and I stood atop the studio roof in subzero temperatures with brutal wind chills delivering live shots and analysis.

At times our equipment even refused to work, but it was an extraordinary experience that I consider an honor to have had. I even brushed shoulders with the likes of Lester Holt, Megyn Kelley and Chuck Todd in the hallways; I’ll admit it was pretty neat.

My next interview is coming up so I better wrap up. This next one is a “mystery,” so I’ll have to tell you more later.

For now, just know that everyone who hears I’m from Indiana has extremely warm things to say about our beloved Hoosier state.

I’ll keep posting photos and updates on social media so be sure to follow along on Twitter and Facebook.

Bye for now!

Brooke's Blog: Washington D.C.