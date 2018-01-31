Do You Really Need All That Cardio to Lose Weight?

In the new year, most people are extremely excited in the beginning to start a new workout plan/diet but fall off because they can’t stick with the radical change they’ve made to their lifestyle. Chris Estridge and Jason Chrapek, of Edge Fitness & Strength, say the solution they’ve found is that LESS change in the beginning can yield MORE long-lasting results.
- Common weight loss diet is super low calorie. Logic says that this is the right way to lose weight, but in reality, this could be detrimental to long-term progress.
- The typical New Years routine consists of hours upon hours of time on the treadmill or some other cardio machine.
- Physiology of the body and how it responds to exercise reveals that endless cardio isn’t the most optimal way to see results.
- The best bang-for-your-buck workout is Metabolic Resistance Training/H.I.I.T.
- These full-body style workouts consist of using your own body weight, dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, and much more in a circuit fashion. Due to minimal rest periods and the resistance being used, your heart rate sky rockets, your muscles burn, and it feels like you completed a full cardio workout in a fraction of the time.
- Furthermore, you get the benefit of preserving and building lean muscle with these types of workouts (this is not the case for traditional cardio).
SAMPLE WORKOUT
5/side Split Stance Kettlebell Row
5 Kettlebell Goblet Thrusters
5/side Goblet Reverse Lunges
5 Kettlebell Sumo Deadlifts
