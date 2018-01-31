Do You Really Need All That Cardio to Lose Weight?

In the new year, most people are extremely excited in the beginning to start a new workout plan/diet but fall off because they can’t stick with the radical change they’ve made to their lifestyle. Chris Estridge and Jason Chrapek, of Edge Fitness & Strength, say the solution they’ve found is that LESS change in the beginning can yield MORE long-lasting results.

Common weight loss diet is super low calorie. Logic says that this is the right way to lose weight, but in reality, this could be detrimental to long-term progress.

The typical New Years routine consists of hours upon hours of time on the treadmill or some other cardio machine.

Physiology of the body and how it responds to exercise reveals that endless cardio isn’t the most optimal way to see results.

The best bang-for-your-buck workout is Metabolic Resistance Training/H.I.I.T.

These full-body style workouts consist of using your own body weight, dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, and much more in a circuit fashion. Due to minimal rest periods and the resistance being used, your heart rate sky rockets, your muscles burn, and it feels like you completed a full cardio workout in a fraction of the time.

Furthermore, you get the benefit of preserving and building lean muscle with these types of workouts (this is not the case for traditional cardio).

SAMPLE WORKOUT

5/side Split Stance Kettlebell Row

5 Kettlebell Goblet Thrusters

5/side Goblet Reverse Lunges

5 Kettlebell Sumo Deadlifts

To learn more, visit:

www.edgefitnessandstrength.com

Instagram: @edge_strong

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EDGEFitnessandStrengthLLC/?ref=bookmarks