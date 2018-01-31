Former Pacer Rasual Butler, wife dead following car crash

STUDIO CITY, Ca. (WISH) — A former Indiana Pacer is dead after crashing his car in California.

Rasual Butler, 38, and his wife Leah Labelle died after losing control of their Range Rover early Wednesday morning, according to TMZ.

Officials believe speeding may have been a factor before the vehicle struck a parking meter and hit a wall before coming to a stop after flipping over.

His wife Labelle, previously appeared on American Idol and was signed to Epic Records.

Butler played one season for the Pacers in 2013-2014.

After being drafted by the Miami Heat, Butler went on to play for the Hornets, Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards and Spurs.

The Pacers released this statement:

Our entire organization is deeply saddened after learning of the death of former Pacers player Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. pic.twitter.com/ezdVkM12PG — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 31, 2018