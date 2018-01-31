Friend remembers 75-year-old man found dead in southeast side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police continue to follow leads into the homicide investigation of a man found dead inside his home on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The discovery happened in the 1800 block of Inisheer Court.

Police told 24-Hour News 8 the trauma to the victim was so bad that the Marion County coroner is still working to positively identify the body.

People who knew the victim said he was nothing short of a generous man.

What happened last week in the quiet Emerald Highlands subdivision came as a shock to Lisa Marchino.

The friend of the man found dead said, “I was just in denial.”

Marchino said she heard about what happened from a friend.

“When I found out I just broke down. I totally lost it,” Marchino said. “I Googled it and I immediately saw a picture of his home and I knew.”

Marchino said the man found dead inside home turned out to be her good friend. She identified him as 75-year-old Ron Ralston and shared a picture with 24-Hour News 8.

“I spent many hours at his home talking to him. He would talk about everything from being in the Army to politics to a lot of deep conversations,” she said.

Marchino said she met Ralston 14 years ago through a mutual friend and described him as a man with a big heart.

“He’s very sensitive, very caring, and I will tell you he has said this many times: ‘I love to help people,'” she said.

She said he also became a big collector.

“Coins, knives, Bradford Exchange (gifts and collectibles), just things to me that didn’t really mean anything,” she said. “But, he just enjoyed showing people these things.”

Police have not said anything about a potential suspect in this case.

The investigation began Friday morning when police said the housekeeper showed up to work and found a mess at the home and called 911.

Officers said they got to the scene and discovered the homeowner dead with trauma to his body.

Marchino said she believes her friend was targeted in what police are now calling a robbery.

“I just don’t see how another individual could do that to someone and nobody would know that it wouldn’t be found, so I just have every confidence that they will find them,” she said.

Police said they noticed several things missing from the home, including the victim’s 2008 Hummer. That vehicle was found in the same subdivision just blocks away from the victim’s home.

If you have any information that could help police with the investigation, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262- 8477.