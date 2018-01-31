How to celebrate “Galentine’s Day”

Whether you’re single or attached, spend this Valentine’s Day or “Galentine’s Day” celebrating all of the special ladies in your life for a night in! Katy Mann, Lifestyle Expert and Blogger, Indy with Kids, tells us more:

Spa Essentials

a) Teasäne Beautiful Tea ($18.85): Packed with a variety of herbs, this is one cup of tea that will support your skin’s inner radiance and glow for a healthier looking and beautiful YOU!

b) Carrington Farms Beauty Bundle: If you’re looking to revamp your beauty regime, this package will be your BFF, containing: Matcha Tea Powder, Organic Unrefined Coconut Oil, Organic Unrefined Coconut Oil Paks, and Organic Flax Oil. ($27)

c) Liz Claiborne Superb Micro Cotton 6-PC Towel Set (on sale for $77.40) Colorway: Pink Blush

Ultra-soft and extra-absorbent 100% cotton

Become softer after every wash

Available exclusively at JC Penney Drinks

a) Santa Margherita’s Sparkling Rosé, in its new translucent bottle, is a predominately white wine with just a kiss of red blended in. This bubbly wine pairs well with savory appetizers, seafood dishes and exotic cuisines, while its pink hue is the perfect wine to share with friends and loved ones on Valentine’s Day.

Easy Appetizer

a) Gaea’s Smoked Eggplant Spread has a rich, intense flavor and serves as the perfect dip or bread topping for stress-free appetizers. http://www.gaeaus.com

Sweet Snacks/Treats

a) My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is a premium ice cream wrapped in a layer of soft mochi dough. The 6-pack boxes come in 7 different flavors, but Ripe Strawberry’s pink color is perfect for the holiday.

b) Welch’s Fruit Snacks The limited edition Welch’s Fruit Snacks Valentine’s Day themed box and pouch have custom Valentine’s-themed graphics and contain emoji shaped fruit snacks inside. Even better, each pouch is customizable, featuring a “To/From” sign-able front panel making them perfect for Valentine’s Day parties!

To learn more, visit www.indywithkids.com.