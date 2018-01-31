Indianapolis City-County councilors, their leader exercise power plays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis City-County Council President Stephen Clay has reportedly fired the staff attorney and the council clerk.

Council Vice President Zach Adamson said he believes it’s in retaliation for attempts to end his short time as president.

Monday was Clay’s first meeting as president. It’s a position he’s held for three weeks; yet, council voted Monday to start a process that would oust him as president.

Clay is accused of making a deal with Republicans to give them back control of some council committees.

According to Adamson, Clay did not have the legal authority to fire staff attorney Fred Biesecker and council clerk Natrina DeBow.

“I think it’s a travesty. I think the removal of staff prior to a vote that we are in process of taking to remove the president from his position there, to have him go through and clean house while council is in the middle of that process is reprehensible,” Adamson said.

Adamson added that both Biesecker and DeBow’s jobs can be reinstated and that there is a likelihood of that happening if Clay is dismissed from his seat at president.

Clay released a statement on Wednesday but did not address the firings:

MEDIA STATEMENT FROM THE OFFICE OF COUNCIL PRESIDENT STEPHEN J. CLAY For Immediate Release January 31, 2018 Media Contact: Meriweather & Associates LLC. Gregory Meriweather (phone number redacted) BIPARTISANSHIP IS THE ONLY TRUE WAY FOR PROGRESS Indianapolis, January 31, 2018: City-County Council President Stephen Clay has hit the ground running in his first meeting since being elected President of the Council just 3 weeks ago. Although there is much controversy around the Clay election, he looks to be on track with Mayor Joe Hogsett’s mission of reminding us that Indianapolis is #ONECITY. Our Mayor set the tone of bipartisanship by having a Republican as the co-chair of his transition team and Clay has stated that a bipartisanship is his goal as well. In just one meeting under the leadership of President Clay, huge strides have been made with bipartisanship playing a pivotal role in the process. Fifty-five ($55) million for the criminal justice complex was passed out of committee, $300,000 was allocated for witness protection, and passed out of committee, and $13 million was allocated for the Department of Public Works that passed out of committee, all with bipartisan support. President Clay stated, “In a state where Republicans have a super majority in the Indiana general assembly, bipartisanship becomes a necessary tool. If it is not used, the Democrats at the State need not even report to work.” On Monday, January 29, 2018, the Council voted to start the process of removing Clay from his seat as President by a motion of “no confidence.” While Democrats Simpson and Oliver were key advocates for Clay winning the seat of President, they now appear to be a part of the move towards removing him from his seat. “Ignorance can provide no comfort for those Democrats who knew full well that you could not get 13 votes with a base of five in the Caucus of Democrats. They know full well that politics is the art of negotiation where neither party gets all of what they want,” Clay stated. Clay believes that the facts have unfortunately been twisted and manipulated. “This is not about Chairmanships or gamesmanship. This is mindless manipulation that allows the prior administration to keep pushing out contracts, while stacking boards and committees for the purpose and benefit of a few. As a result, I will be calling for an audit of the Council Budget to bring some light the real motivation behind this manipulated revolt of my fellow Democrats who have been hoodwinked, and bamboozled,” stated President Clay. While this process has been considered a “distraction” from the good work of the President and his colleagues, Clay remains confident that the course will be corrected and he will continue to lead the Council in a way that best serves the City of Indianapolis. The next City-County Council meeting will be held at the City County Building, on February 19, 2018.