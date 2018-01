INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s northeast side Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 7500 block of Kingsport Road just before 1:30 p.m. when officials were dispatched out to a person shot run.

The victim was later transported to St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition to treat his injuries.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Suspect or victim information has yet to be released.