Man injured in Delaware Co. officer-involved shooting

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One man was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Delaware County Tuesday night.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence situation in the 400 block of East Church Street in Eaton.

Deputies say an armed male suspect failed to comply with deputies’ commands and was fired upon.

The male suspect was transported to IU Ball Memorial Hospital with injuries which are thought to be non-life threatening.

No deputies were injured.

The incident is under investigation.