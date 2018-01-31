Market District hosts Inaugural chili cook-off

Calling all cooks! Carmel Market District is prepping to host an inaugural chili cook-off with Red Gold and Indiana Grown…. and YOU’RE invited to participate!

Today on Indy Style, Executive Chef Jen Bargisen and Food & Beverage Director Rick Hopkins, Carmel Market District, tell us about their “game stop” station for the big game, which will feature everything you need to create the perfect game-viewing party. From dips to taco kits to fried chicken and more, it will be the one-stop shop for all the fixings and tips for throwing the perfect Super Bowl party!

WHAT: In partnership with Indiana Grown and Red Gold, Carmel Market District will host its inaugural chili cook-off. From today until Jan. 28, Hoosiers can submit their delicious chili recipes to rick.hopkins@gianteagle.com or drop them off to the customer service desk.

Submitted recipes are required to contain at least one quality product from Red Gold and will be judged based off aroma, texture, color, taste, overall complexity, and creativity. Market District chefs will select six semi-finalists to compete for a grand prize of a $100 Market District gift card, an Instant-pot Duo80 8-quart pressure cooker, and a ticket to the World Food Championships – the largest competition in food sport.

From 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 3, a distinguished panel of judges will sample the finalists’ dishes and declare a winning chili. In addition to the great chilis concocted by the contestants, Market District and table by Market District restaurant will serve chili samples throughout the day.

White Chicken Chili

Yield – 1 .5 Quart

1 – 15.5oz Cans of Great Northern Beans

2 Cups – White onion, Diced

2 Cups – Poblanos, Diced

1 – Serrano peppers, deseeded and minced

2 – Garlic cloves, Minced

4 Lbs – Pulled Chicken

1/2 Tbsp – Smoked Paprika

1 Tbsp – Hot Chili Powder

2 Tbsp – Cumin

1 Quart – Chicken Broth

3 Tbsp – Lime Juice

1 Tbsp – Olive oil

Salt to Taste

Pepper to taste

Begin by taking ¼ can of beans with brine and blend in blender with ½ quart chicken stock.

Set this mix aside for later.

Now heat olive oil in large soup pot on high heat.

Once oil is hot add onions and sweat onions for 2 minutes while continuously stirring.

Then add garlic, poblanos and serranos to pot and sauté for 5 minutes on medium high heat.

Add smoked paprika, chili powder and cumin to pot and stir for about a minute so herbs can bloom.

Now add the chicken stock and blended bean mixture, the remainder of the can of beans with brine, lime juice and pulled chicken to pot stir and place heat on low and let simmer for 5 minutes.

Salt and pepper to taste then serve.

To learn more about the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/MarketDistrictCarmel.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-Noon., Saturday, Feb. 3

WHERE: Carmel Market District, 11505 N. Illinois St., Carmel, IN 46032

To learn more, visit:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarketDistrictCarmel/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/md_carmel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marketdistrict/