Police chase ends with 1 in custody, 1 injured

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – New details are emerging on a police chase that ended on the northeast side of Indianapolis overnight. It started in Lawrence and by the time it was over, the passenger was hurt and the driver under arrest.

Lawrence police tell 24-Hour News 8 they chased the suspect in a stolen van. During the chase, a passenger jumped out of the van and then was ran over by the suspect driving the van. That passenger was taken to hospital for a cut to the head and a broken ankle.

Lasting only a short time, the suspect gave up and stopped at 42nd Street and Mitthoffer Road in Lawrence.

The suspect driving the van is suspected of stealing tailgates off the back of pickup trucks. Police did not see the suspect stealing tailgates but did find several stolen tailgates in the back of van.

It is not yet known if the passenger will also face charges. He is recovering in the hospital at this time. Police ask that if you know anything more or recognize the van to call them at 317-262-TIPS.